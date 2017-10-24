24 October 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Nuquay Faces Mass Rejection in Margibi

By Jonathan Browne

Speaker James Emmanuel Nuquay, running mate of Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai is coming under increased rejection from citizens of his native Margibi County.

He seems very unpopular with his people for various reasons, and they are coming back to pay him for carrying such posture despite being a leader from the county.

His poor relationship with electorate from the county is evidenced by the governing Unity Party's dismal performance there during the 10 October Presidential and Representatives, obtaining 29,149 or 26.9 percent of the votes in Margibi against the Coalition for Democratic Change of Senator George Weah with 47, 212 or 43.6 percent.

Reports from the county say church leaders on Sunday, 22 October held a reconciliation meeting between Speaker Nuquay and the ruling Unity Party Representative for Margibi Electoral District#4 Ben A. Fofana.

Nuquay informs the gathering that there is nothing between him and Rep. Fofana, adding that whatever strain that existed is now something of the past. But Fofana disagrees, disclosing that there has been long-standing bad blood between them up to now, so much so that the UP Vice Standard Bearer, who hails from Electoral District#5, sponsored a candidate against him in Electoral District#4, vowing to oust Fofana from the district.

In District#5, which he relinquished after Vice President Boakai selected him as running mate, Nuquay sponsored a candidate, but he was defeated by Coalition for Democratic Change Candidate Clarence G. Gahr, who obtains 6,001 or 33.7 percent of the total votes from the district, according to final results released by the National Elections Commission.

All five lawmakers from Margibi County, but Representative Ben A. Fofana retains his seat. Due to Nuquay's behavior, citizens in Margibi are resolved not to cast their votes for the ruling UP in the 7 November runoff against the CDC.

The UP Vice Standard Bearer appears to be very vindictive, as he is heard on tape broadcast on local radio station here, vowing to go after all perceived enemies if elected Vice President of Liberia, saying "After the election will be our time."

