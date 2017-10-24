Liberia: Evil Awaits Runoff

Opposition Liberty Party (LP) leader Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine is warning here that the alleged irregularities and fraud that stripped him of victory in the just ended first round of elections could spill over to the November 7 presidential runoff.

After filing a complaint with Board of Commissioners at the National Elections Commission (NEC) on Monday, 23 October, Cllr. Brumskine told a press conference at his party headquarters that Liberia is reportedly engulfed with evil pregnancy, suggesting that such evil should be prayed against strongly so that it can be aborted at the early stage.

Having obtained 9.6 percent of the total votes cast, Cllr. Brumskine is contesting the NEC official results from the first round of the polls and is demanding a rerun, while opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC, 38.4 percent ) and ruling Unity Party (UP, 28.8 percent) battle in a runoff slated for November 7.

The defeated LP presidential candidate has a complaint before the NEC, claiming that the entire October 10 elections were characterized by fraud and irregularities that he claims denied the Liberian people of their desire results.

He stresses that Liberia is engulfed with evil pregnancy, urging all Liberians to pray so that some pregnancies can be aborted at the early stage.

Cllr. Brumskine says fraud in the 2017 elections was huge and very glaring to every Liberian that participated in the process of poll watching and observation.

He claims that the 2017 presidential race was rigged before the day of casting ballots, but the LP did not notice it. Lamenting the alleged fraud, Cllr. Brumskine claims that some poll workers allegedly broke into ballot boxes and allegedly added ballots while observers had left the scene.

He claims that ballot papers were reportedly marked earlier by poll workers and stuffed in [ballot boxes]. Cllr. Brumskine notes that evidence is in the possession of the LP will convince the Supreme Court to make sense of its allegations.

While the LP complains today, Cllr. Brumskine cautions others that he claims benefited from the frauds to be watchful on grounds that things could get ugly before participants can realize it.

Cllr. Brumskine who appears very disappointed, explains that thousands of Liberians were denied their constitutional right to cast their ballot, saying officials and workers of the NEC violated the Liberian Constitution.

Complaining that it is the saddest day in the electioneering history of Liberia, Cllr. Brumskine accuses officials of the Liberia National Police (LNP) of deliberately delaying the report of the violent clash between some LP partisans and some partisans of the CDC in Sanniquellie, Nimba County during the campaign period.

While announcing the filing of LP's complaint with the NEC and call to halt the runoff election, Cllr. Brumskine says the LP will pursue the case to its logical conclusion, adding that history will remember him for his role in flagging the fraudulent act reportedly carried out by the NEC.