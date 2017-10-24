24 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Search for 3 Bodies Still Missing After Nakuru Chopper Crash Resumes

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The search for three bodies still missing after the Lake Nakuru helicopter crash is set to resume on Tuesday.

Two bodies have already been retrieved from the North Eastern side of the lake close to where a team of divers found debris of the ill-fated helicopter that crashed into Lake Nakuru on Saturday morning.

The victims included Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika's media team who were being flown by a pilot identified as Captain Apollo Malowa.

Prior to the incident, the chopper was assigned to ferry journalists covering the Jubilee Party presidential campaigns across various parts of the country.

