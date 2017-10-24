Kenya: Bahati's Ex-Crush Lulu in Trouble With the Law

Barely a week after celebrated Kenyan gospel artiste Bahati tied the knot with his "prayer partner" Diana Marua, it has emerged that his one-time crush, Tanzanian actress Elizabeth Lulu Michael, is in trouble with the law.

She is currently battling a court case where she is being accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend Steven Kanumba.

Before he met Diana, 23-year-old Bahati had a crush on Elizabeth which he made public during an interview with Mambo Mseto Radio show:

"Nikieza mpata Lulu Elizabeth Michael ni kama nitakuwa nimetulia kabisaaa. Mtaacha kusikia niko single. Siwezi mind, Millard Ayo akileta stori za bongo mwambie nimemtuma apeleke hiyo barua kwa Elizabeth."

(If it was possible for me to get Lulu Elizabeth Michael, I would settle down for good. You will not hear that I'm single again. Tell Millard Ayo- popular Tanzanian blogger- that I have sent him to tell Elizabeth that. )

Elizabeth did hear his message after it went viral but she did not give him the time of day.

MAN ON A MISSION

But Bahati was a man on a mission and travelled to Tanzania to find his "love".

According to an interview he did with Magic FM in Tanzania around that time, Bahati opened up on his obsession with the Lulu narrating how she snubbed him even after making so much effort to meet her.

In the interview, Bahati claimed the main purpose of his trip was to convince Lulu to feature in his song "Maria" which he dropped on November 2016 (same tactic he used to get to Diana after featuring her on his song "Mapenzi" that was released on August 2016).

However, Lulu wasn't ready to meet him and no amount of persuasion would convince her otherwise.

The singer said he stayed in a Dar es Salaam hotel for two days trying to get to Lulu but she would give him 'blue ticks' on WhatsApp or ignore his calls.

Bahati went on to say he tried using veteran rapper AY to convince Lulu to meet him but still he was unsuccessful.

He finally lost hope and settled for famous model Jokate Kidoti as the main video vixen on the song "Maria".

Interestingly Bahati dropped the jam three months after releasing "Mapenzi" in which he featured his wife Diana.

We can confidently say he moved on, but his former crush is struggling to clear her name from murder allegations.

She has pleaded not guilty and the case will be mentioned again on October 25.