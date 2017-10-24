23 October 2017

Kenya: Assembly Start Vetting of Mike Sonko's Cabinet Nominees

By Collins Omulo

The vetting of Nairobi County executive nominees starts today with five candidates set to appear before the County Assembly from 9am.

This comes after Governor Mike Sonko last week named 10 individuals as his preferred candidates for the county executive positions in his cabinet

According to Jacob Ngwele, the clerk for the county assembly, those set to be vetted today are Veska Jepkemboi Kangogo, the nominee for the Finance and Economic Planning and Peter Wachira Njuguna for Lands, Urban Renewal and Housing.

Others are Dr Hitan Chagan Majevda for Health Services, Allan Igambi Esabwa, for Commerce, Tourism and Cooperatives, and Emmah Mukuhi Muthoni for Environment, Water, Energy and Natural Resources.

VETTING

Ms Kangogo will be the first nominee to face the assembly followed by Mr Njuguna during the morning sitting.

Dr Majevda and and Mr Esabwa will face the MCAs in the mid-morning hours while Ms Muthoni will be vetted during the afternoon session.

The candidates are supposed to carry their original identity cards, a curriculum vitae, copies of relevant academic and professional certificates and clearance certificates from Kenya Revenue Authority, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, credit reference bureau and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Members of the public are also invited to attend the committee sittings.

NOMINEES

Tomorrow, another five nominees will face the committee for approval.

They are Danvas Makori for Agriculture, Livestock Development, Fisheries and Forestry, Janet Ouko for Education, Youth, Gender, Sports, Culture and Social Services, Larry Wambua for Devolution, Public Service and Administration.

Former managing editor for the Star Newspaper Charles Kerich will also be vetted tomorrow for the ICT and e-government docket .

Mohammed Ahmed Dagane for Roads, Infrastructure and Transport will be the last candidate to face the assembly.

