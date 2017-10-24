Kenya: Court Allows DPP to Withdraw Abuse of Office Charges Against Gladys Shollei

A Nairobi magistrate court has allowed the chief public prosecutor to withdraw abuse of office and graft charges against former Registrar of the Judiciary Gladys Shollei and seven others.

Senior principal magistrate Felix Kombo on Monday allowed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Keriako Tobiko the withdrawal of the case under Section 87a of the Criminal Procedure Code.

WITHDRAWN

Mrs Shollei had been charged with failing to follow procurement rules in the purchase of the Chief Justice's home worth Sh310 million and the refurbishment of a court building in Mavoko, Machakos County.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) also recommended abuse of office charges against the eight.

The move to withdraw the case has been necessitated by a Court of Appeal judgment that EACC was not properly constituted when the charges were recommended to Mr Tobiko's office.