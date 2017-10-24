Namibia: Swallows FA Dominates Khomas Football

Swallows Football Academy from Katutura continues to dominate Khomas youth football as they won the regional under-11, u15 and u17 leagues at the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Technical Centre on Saturday.

Swallows A and Swallows B finished first and second on 36 and 29 points respectively in the u11 league after 14 matches. Swallows A won 11 games and drew three and scored an impressive 74 goals, while Swallows B won eight and only lost once to take second place. In the final league games on Saturday, Swallows A and Swallows B played to a one-all draw, while Tura Magic defeated Swallows u9 5-2. Kaizen Football Academy (KFA) defeated Swallows B 2-0 to take third place on 27 points.

In the u13 Khomas League, Swallows A won 17 of their 18 games and drew the other one to finish the season on top with 52 points, with KFA winning 11 games for 37 points in second place, followed by Swallows B on 33 points. On the final day, Swallows B beat Arcadia 3-0, KFA beat Tura Magic 1-0 and Swallows A beat Swallows B 1-0.

In the Khomas u15 league, Swallows A won the league with 56 points and an 89-goal aggregate from 22 games, followed by KFA also on 56 points, while Royal International Academy finished third, 10 points adrift.

The climax of the Khomas youth leagues will be this coming Saturday, 28 October at the NFA Technical Centre as the Khomas u17 and u20 leagues conclude.

Swallows are leading the u17 league with 47 points from 17 games that includes 15 wins and two draws. Royal International Academy are second on 38 points followed by Home for Good Hope with 37 points.

In the u20 league, Windhoek City leads with 15 points, followed by KFA with 12 points and Prokids on 10 points.

NFA