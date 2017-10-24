24 October 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Swallows FA Dominates Khomas Football

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Helge Schütz

Swallows Football Academy from Katutura continues to dominate Khomas youth football as they won the regional under-11, u15 and u17 leagues at the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Technical Centre on Saturday.

Swallows A and Swallows B finished first and second on 36 and 29 points respectively in the u11 league after 14 matches. Swallows A won 11 games and drew three and scored an impressive 74 goals, while Swallows B won eight and only lost once to take second place. In the final league games on Saturday, Swallows A and Swallows B played to a one-all draw, while Tura Magic defeated Swallows u9 5-2. Kaizen Football Academy (KFA) defeated Swallows B 2-0 to take third place on 27 points.

In the u13 Khomas League, Swallows A won 17 of their 18 games and drew the other one to finish the season on top with 52 points, with KFA winning 11 games for 37 points in second place, followed by Swallows B on 33 points. On the final day, Swallows B beat Arcadia 3-0, KFA beat Tura Magic 1-0 and Swallows A beat Swallows B 1-0.

In the Khomas u15 league, Swallows A won the league with 56 points and an 89-goal aggregate from 22 games, followed by KFA also on 56 points, while Royal International Academy finished third, 10 points adrift.

The climax of the Khomas youth leagues will be this coming Saturday, 28 October at the NFA Technical Centre as the Khomas u17 and u20 leagues conclude.

Swallows are leading the u17 league with 47 points from 17 games that includes 15 wins and two draws. Royal International Academy are second on 38 points followed by Home for Good Hope with 37 points.

In the u20 league, Windhoek City leads with 15 points, followed by KFA with 12 points and Prokids on 10 points.

NFA

Namibia

Fall Army Worm Outbreak Expected

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry has warned of a possible outbreak of fall army worm in southern Africa… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.