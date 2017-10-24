Renowned economist, Vince Musewe has announced his exit from the Tendai Biti led People's Democratic Party (PDP) saying he needs to focus on uniting Zimbabweans regardless of political affiliation around a compelling and inclusive national economic vision.

Vince Musewe, who until recently held the position of Secretary for Finance and Economic Development in PDP says that he has absolutely no regrets of having joined PDP over the last year.

"I have learnt a lot on the nature of political parties in Zimbabwe and also made many friends " he says "That can only benefit me going forward.

"However, the problem is that when you attempt to look at things objectively one's views are always construed as belonging to a specific political party and therefore partisan. As a consequence , one's views and advice on pertinent national economic issues always run the risk of being treated as biased and may be deliberately ignored by policy makers and others despite their relevance and potential positive impact if adopted and implemented," said Musewe.

He added that he is fully behind the vision of a $100 billion economy within 15 years as articulated by his former leader and ex Finance Minister, Tendai Biti.

"I fully respect my brother and friend Tendai Biti's passion and economic agenda and will continue to work with him and others but as an independent economist with own perspective on the critical issues on economic transformation and development which need to be implemented as a matter of urgency in our beloved country," says Musewe.

"All of us, despite which political party we may support or belong to, really want to see a growing and transforming economy and we must use our collective knowledge, power and wisdom to create a new developmental state in Zimbabwe underpinned by equity, leadership accountability, policy consistency and inclusive growth," he added.