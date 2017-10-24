20 October 2017

Somalia: High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini Speaks to Somalian President Mr Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo

Brussels — Following the devastating terror attack in Mogadishu last Saturday killing and injuring several hundred civilians, High Representative and Vice President Federica Mogherini reaffirmed the EU's strong and long standing commitment to support Somalia and its people in a telephone conversation today with President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo of Somalia. The High Representative/Vice-President expressed her condolences to all those affected by the attack, recalling that the terrorism is a common threat which must be tackled in partnership.

She highlighted the EU's immediate support in the aftermath of the attacks; initial humanitarian aid has been mobilised for rapidly increasing medical needs and two ships of the EU Naval Operation ATALANTA and EU flights have been delivering emergency medical supplies for Mogadishu hospitals.

High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini recalled that the attack cannot deter important achievements over recent years in the country and the need for the President, the federal government and the federal member states to work together in the fight against terrorism and to increase security and development for the people. She confirmed that the EU remains determined in supporting this agenda.

