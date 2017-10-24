Kenya: Nasa Supporters Stage Anti-IEBC Demos in Nairobi and Kisumu

Opposition supporters are back in the streets to push for electoral reforms even after National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga called for postponement of repeat presidential poll.

In Kisumu, the protesters marched to the electoral commission offices carrying stones and twigs.

Singing anti-IEBC songs and chanting, "No Raila, no election" the protesters were peaceful but police were on standby to maintain law and order.

IEBC

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o, Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda and a number of local MCAs led demonstrators into the city centre.

The protestors gathered at Kondele Market took the main highway and branched through Busia Road, Obote Road, Oginga Odinga Road before taking the Jomo Kenyatta Highway to the IEBC headquarters at Milimani estate.

During an address to the protesters the governor said the Thursday election is going against the Constitution. "IEBC has not cleaned its house. People who played a role in the bugled August election are still in the office," he said.

MATIANG'I

Meanwhile, Nasa MPs say that they will not recognise Interior CS Fred Matiang'i directive to stop public political meetings as campaigns ended on Monday in line with the law.

However, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said that whatever the law says is only applicable to the election campaigns.

"We're going to demonstrate in compliance with the directive of our President, Raila Odinga. Contrary to Matiangi's misconception, our demonstrations are not tied to IEBC's so-called campaign timelines," Wandayi said.

He said that Nasa will go on with its election boycott plan unrestricted and in full enjoyment of "our constitutional rights."

"Matiangi should know better that we are not campaigning for any elections. Our presidential candidate Raila Odinga withdrew his candidature and his co-principals have been clear that there will be no elections! So, what's Matiangi looking for?" Wandayi posed.

NO ELECTION

He said the fact that Mr Odinga is not participating in the election does not limit Nasa's engagement with the people.

"Our message to the people is that there will be no election and therefore, they should not come out to vote. They should stay in their homes."

The MP, is among those who attended a meeting of Nasa MPs in Westlands this morning to prepare for today's demos.

The meeting was led by Siaya senator James Orengo and attended by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed among others.

Wandayi said that with the court having lifted the ban to demonstrate in the CBD, Nasa leadership does not expect any resistance by the police to conduct "our peaceful demonstrations."

He says they expect the police to provide security during their demos.

More follows.

Additional reporting by David Mwere