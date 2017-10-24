Kenya: Evans Juma Oduor Dies After Carjacking Incident

A Catholic priest died on Monday night after he was found unconscious near a sugar plantation in Kisumu East.

Father Evans Juma Odour, the Presiding Priest of Nyabondo Parish in Nyakach, was found unconscious with deep cuts on the head, face and hands.

He was rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cleric is said to have been carjacked and tortured by unknown assailants who dumped him at the sugar plantation then drove his car to a different location and set it ablaze.

ACCOSTED

According to a relative who did not want to be named the priest had dropped her at Chiga and was on his way back to Nyabondo when he was accosted by his killers.

Shocked congregants took to social media and expressed their anger at the manner in which the cleric was felled.

"Why kill the man of God, it is so sad. We were recently with him at a funeral of a relative, very calm and collected man," said Jane Nyagingo

Kisumu County Commander John Kamau said his officers found the priest unconscious and are yet to determine the motive behind his killing.

The body is lying at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital Morgue.