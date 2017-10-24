Photo: File photo/The Nation

Interior acting Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i. He has asked Kenyans to use the day to travel to their voting areas.

The government has declared Wednesday, October 25, the eve of repeat presidential election, a public holiday.

Acting Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang'i made the declaration through a gazette notice dates October 24.

TRAVEL

The ministry's spokesman Mwenda Njoka said the decision was made "to enable Kenyans the opportunity to travel to their respective voting centres so as to participate in the fresh presidential election on Thursday, 26th October 2017."

Dr Matiang'i invoked powers conferred to the Interior CS in the Public Holidays Act.

The voting day was also declared a public holiday last week.

The notice comes irrespective of standoff between the ruling Jubilee Party and the opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa).

Nasa has asked it supporters not to take part in the poll while Jubilee has called for massive turnout.

IEBC

At the same time, High Court is set to rule on Wednesday on a case filed by former Kilome MP Harun Mwau who sought to stop the repeat polls.

On Thursday, three voters have moved to the Supreme Court seeking to stop the Thursday repeat presidential poll.

Mr Khalef Khalifa, Mr Samuel Mohochi and Mr Gacheke Gachuhi claim the electoral commission is divided and cannot guarantee a fair and credible poll.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is also reeling from shock following the resignation of commissioner Roselyn Akombe who, in her letter of resignation, said the commission was under siege.