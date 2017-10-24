Kenya: Hassan Joho Loses Bid to Stop Election Petition

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has lost a bid to have a petition challenging his election dismissed.

Lady Justice Lydia Achode dismissed an application by Mr Joho seeking to have the petition struck out saying the failure to include the deputy governor, William Kingi in the petition was not crucial.

Through lawyers Mohamed Balala, Paul Buti and Dennis Mosota, Mr Joho had argued that the non-inclusion of Dr Kingi made the petition defective.

The application was opposed by former Senator Hassan Omar who has challenged Mr Joho's win.