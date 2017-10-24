Kenya: 2 People Die, Over 1000 Cattle Stolen in Tigania Bandit Attack

Two people were killed and over 1000 cattle stolen in a banditry attack in Laikumukumu area, Tigania East Constituency.

John Meru Ntiritimi, the chairman of Meru herders, said the attackers; who were armed and over 60 in number, came from the neighbouring county and struck around 4am Tuesday.

The bandits shot two people before making away with the animals.

Confirming the incident Tigania East OCPD Samwel Kosgey said tension was high in the area following the attack.

Mr Kosgey also noted that security officers were already combing the area in search of the assailants.

SECURITY

"We have deployed a combined team of security personnel in the area to pursue the bandits," he said.

Speaking to the Nation on phone, Meru County Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga said efforts to track down the stolen animals had already began.

"We have acquired a helicopter from Lewa Conservancy to track down the stolen animals and the thieves, he said, adding that they were already training 200 police reservists to enhance security in the area.

Mr Ntiritimi blamed the police for laxity and called on the government to boost security in the area.

During a campaign rally in Meru three weeks ago, President Kenyatta said his administration had deployed 300 police officers to address insecurity cases along the Meru-Isiolo border.

The President also said the government would hire 200 National Police Reservists to help boost security in the grazing areas of Igembe and Tigania.