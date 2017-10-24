Kenya: Kwemoi, Anduvate Make Kenya 7s Provisional Squad

Impala Saracens kicker Mark Kwemoi and Menengai Oilers prop Harold Anduvate are among 15 newcomers in Kenya Sevens provisional squad of 42 players named to prepare for the busy 2017/2018 season.

Kwemoi and Anduvate were some of the new revelation to come from the National Sevens Series that ended with Dala Sevens in Kisumu on Sunday.

Kwemoi was named man-of-the-Series, having spurred Impala to Kabeberi Sevens victory, while Anduvate emerged the most valuable player at Kabeberi Sevens where Oilers lost in the final.

SERIES STARTS IN DUBAI

Shujaa will launch their 2017/2018 campaign in the World Rugby Sevens Series starting in Dubai on December 1-2. The Series, that has 10 events, will then head to Cape Town, Sydney, Wellington, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Singapore, Paris before ending in London on June 2-3.

Shujaa coach Innocent Simiyu will have to select two teams for the World Series legs of Hong Kong and Singapore and Commonwealth Games considering that the events will be held almost the same time. Hong Kong runs on April 6-8 and Singapore April 28-29 while the "Club" Games will be held April 4-15 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Other new players who caught the eyes of the selectors during the six-legged Series are props Elkeans Musonye (Strathmore) and Herman Humwa (Quins), hookers Arthur Owira (KCB), Monate Akwei (Nakuru) and Richard Sidindi (Impala).

Dominic Osino (Kabras) and Brian Waihenya (Blak Blad) are among the six scrumhalves shortlisted while besides Kwemoi, the other new flyhalves are Daniel Taabu (Mwamba) and Levi Amunga (Blak Blad).

The new centres are Eric Ombasa (Oilers) and Lucas Opal (Strathmore) while the newcomers on the wing are all from Oilers- Sam Muregi and Derrick Keyoga.

Several seasoned players including skipper Andrew Amonde (KCB), Collins Injera (Mwamba), William Ambaka (Manawatu) and Billy "The Kid" Odhiambo (Mwamba) have made the provisional squad.

However, among the key players missing are Biko Adema (Nondies) and Augustine Lugonzo (Homeboyz).

PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Props: Andrew Amonde (KCB), Harold Anduvati (Oilers), Herman Humwa (Quins), Ian Minjire (Impala), Martin Owilla (KCB), Oscar Ouma (Nakuru), Charles Omondi (Homeboyz), Dan Sikuta (Kabras), Elkeans Musonye (Strathmore), Derrick Mayar (Impala), Willy Ambaka (Manawatu)

Hookers: Arthur Owira (KCB), Frank Wanyama (Quins), Jeff Oluoch (Homeboyz), Monate Akwei (Nakuru), Richard Sidindi (Impala), Bush Mwale(Homeboyz)

Scrumhalves: Brian Tanga (Kabras), Collins Injera (Mwamba), Dominic Osino (Kabras), Michael Wanjala (Homeboyz), Sam Onsomu (Impala), Brian Waihenya (Blak Blad)

Flyhalves: Eden Agero (Quins), Mark Kwemoi (Impala), Felix Ayange (Kabras), Leonard Mugaisi (Homeboyz), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Levi Amunga (Blak Blad)

Centres: Eric Ombasa (Oilers), Oscar Ayodi (Homeboyz), David Ambunya (Quins), Lucas Opal (Strathmore), Samuel Motari (Impala), Samuel Oliech (Impala), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba)

Wing: Alex Olaba (Strathmore), Dennis Ombachi (Nondies), Jacob Ojee (KCB), Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru), Sam Muregi (Oilers), Derrick Keyoga(Oilers).