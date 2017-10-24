Seychelles: Philippines to Look At Providing Seychelles With Teachers, Caregivers, Ambassador Says

The Philippines will look at the possibility of providing Seychelles with teachers and train Seychellois caregivers to help with the increasing demand in these sectors, said the country's newly accredited ambassador.

Uriel Garibay, the new ambassador of Philippines to the Seychelles, made the statement after presenting his credentials to President Danny Faure at State House, Victoria, on Tuesday.

"We discussed the possibility of bringing in Philippino teachers in the field of science as well as mathematics," said Garibay.

He added that the two countries want to come up with a mechanism in order to speed up or facilitate the recruitment of these teachers.

Talking about the extent of Philippines' experience in providing care to the elderly and incapacitated, the new ambassador said that Faure and he discussed the potential of giving training to Seychellois in that field.

We would like to come "up with a training programme for people who will take care of the elderly as [Faure] mentioned that the population of Seychelles is growing older, hence the need for people who can take care of the aging generation," said Garibay.

He informed the press that many Philippines nationals work overseas in the care giving departments.

Looking to benefit from Seychelles' experience in the Blue Economy, Garibay said that his island nation is also interested to learn more about making use of and preserving the ocean.

"We have the same concerns when it comes to the ocean and seas and we are hoping to come up with cooperation in this area," said the ambassador.

Subjects and areas discussed between the two countries will be the topic of the third joint commission meeting that will be held soon. The details of the cooperation areas will be talked about.

Philippines and Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, celebrate 30 years of bilateral cooperation this year.

The newly accredited ambassador will be based in Nairobi, Kenya.