All good things come to an end, even for victorious Davis Cup coach Marcos Ondruska.

But the more things change the more they stay the same and it appears that it may be little more than a formality for Ondruska to retain the job he's done so well at for two years. Only this time it will be for three years!

Tennis South Africa (TSA) has invited applications for the positions of both Davis Cup and Fed Cup captains.

The Fed Cup captain role is vacant after Earl Grainger stepped down earlier this year. Meanwhile, the two-year contract of Ondruska, has come to an end and in line with standard TSA policy, and good governance, a formal application process is being run for the position.

Richard Glover, CEO of TSA said: 'People might find it strange that we are advertising the Davis Cup captain's role, but it's standard TSA policy that all contract positions need to be advertised (and re-applied for) when their existing term ends. This policy in no way diminishes Marcos' achievements. He has done a fantastic job as Davis Cup captain and we enjoy a strong and positive relationship with him.'

Ondruska said he was happy to support the process: 'I'm delighted to have brought the South African Davis Cup team this far. This is the end of my two-year term and I understand TSA's policy. I intend to re-apply and I support the idea that the Davis Cup team, and their advancement should always come first."

Applications close on 10 November 2017 and short-listed candidates will be interviewed in late November. The positions are part-time roles and one person may not be the captain of both teams at the same time. Meanwhile the new contract term, for both captains, has been increased to three years - commencing 15 December 2017.

Gavin Crookes, President of TSA concluded: 'All applicants will go through a rigorous interview and evaluation process, that inter alia covers a commitment to developing current and future high performance players, adherence to our Transformation Charter and, of course, implementing a strategy to ensure our respective teams' return to the World Group Divisions of both competitions.'