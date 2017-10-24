Namibia: Bomb Scare Cop Pays Fine After Conviction

The police officer responsible for a bomb scare at Hosea Kutako International Airport almost seven years ago paid a fine of N$6 000 after his sentencing on a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice yesterday.

The officer, chief inspector Nehemia Shafudah, paid the fine after magistrate Alexis Diergaardt sentenced him in the Windhoek Regional Court to a fine of N$6 000 or two years' imprisonment.

The magistrate convicted Shafudah (58) on a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice last Wednesday, after finding that he lied to fellow police officers about a dummy explosive device that he used to test the airport's security measures on 17 November 2010, and as a result allowed an alert to get out of hand after the device was detected.

Shafudah, who at the time was the head of aviation security at the airport, told the court during his trial that he put an unmarked bag containing a dummy explosive device through the airport's luggage handling system to test the vigilance of security personnel. The bag went undetected through an X-ray screening point before somebody noticed it was untagged, and insisted that it be screened again. During the re-screening, it was detected that the bag contained something resembling a bomb, and the alarm was raised.

A security sweep of the airport followed, resulting in the departure of an Air Berlin flight to Germany being delayed for eight hours, and costing the airline around 60 000 euros, the magistrate recounted in her judgement last week.

Although Shafudah's initial intention was to conduct a security test, he later denied knowing about the fake bomb and lied to fellow police officers, and by doing so had tried to defeat the course of justice, magistrate Diergaardt found.

Addressing the magistrate before Shafudah's sentencing yesterday, his lawyer Sisa Namandje said Shafudah had suffered emotionally over the years he was facing criminal charges as a result of the incident. After being charged, he was suspended from his police position for about two years, and with the charges against him pending, he also missed out on promotions over the years, Namandje said.

He informed the court that Shafudah took part in Namibia's liberation struggle as a combatant, and during the 1980s, he was stationed in Angola as an artillery commander.

He had a clean record as a police officer until being found guilty last week, Namandje said.

Shafudah also stood trial on a charge of placing an apparent explosive device that had the potential to disturb or did disturb the good order at the airport, and a count of making a false statement under oath, but was acquitted on those counts.

Following his arrest in November 2010, he was held in custody for three weeks before being granted bail of N$10 000.

Public prosecutor Fillemon Nyau represented the state during Shafudah's trial.