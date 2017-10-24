Angola: Development Bank Promotes Campaign On Financial Citizenship

Malanje — A sensitisation campaign on financial citizenship, mainly designed for young leaders, kicked off last Monday in Malanje City, northern province with the same name, an event being promoted by the Development Bank of Angola (BDA).

The initiative is also intended to upgrade young entrepreneurs on how to adjust credit applications to investment and the subsequent reimbursement.

Launching the campaign, the supervisor of the project, Carlos da Silva, said that the initiative is equally intended to reinforce the concept of virtuous of cycle of the economy as a model for a responsible conduct in regard to the reimbursement of bank credits.

He said with this campaign, the BDA intends to make a direct connection between the correct application of credit resources for investment, the reimbursement capacity and the continuation of the availability of new loan opportunities, creation of permanent employment and the guarantee of the investment return.

"The contribution that the BDA can make to the diversification of the economy is to grant financing to those that are able to create employment and guarantee the increase of internal production of goods and services", he stressed.