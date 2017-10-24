Kenya: UN and AU Urge Peace Ahead of Kenya's Repeat Election

The African Union and the United Nations have issued a rallying call on Kenya politicians and the police to work within the law to resolve the current impasse.

In a joint statement on Sunday night, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said all leaders should sue for peace and ensure election happens within the legal framework.

PEACE

"The Secretary-General and the Chairperson of the Commission urge all political actors, parties and their supporters to create conditions for peaceful election and refrain from any act of violence," they said.

"It is critical that all concerned work towards the preservation of calm and peace in the country."

The leaders were responding to the current political crisis that has created uncertainty over the legitimacy of the election scheduled for this Thursday.

The fresh election was ordered by the Supreme Court last month after it nullified the one held on August 8 over irregularities and illegalities.

But while the Jubilee Party has said the repeat poll should go on as directed, the opposition Nasa says it doesn't meet the set standards.

The situation was complicated further last week after a commissioner, Dr Roselyn Akombe, resigned and claimed the commission is not ready to hold a credible election.

RIGHTS

In fact IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati added that the commission could not guarantee a credible poll, citing divisions in the commission.

The opposition in turn has vowed demos to stop the election and accuses the police of brutalising its supporters in the streets.

On Sunday, the UN and AU chiefs asked the police to respect civil rights.

"The Secretary-General and the Chairperson of the Commission stress the need for the Kenyan security services to exercise restraint, use minimal force in performing their duties and respect the freedom and political liberties of all Kenyans."

The UN and the AU said they would continue to monitor "closely", the developments in Kenya and promised the "commitment to assist Kenya in ensuring credible and transparent process and upholding the constitutional process."

Additional reporting by Valentine Obara.