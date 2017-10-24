President Kenyatta says he will only talk to National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga after Thursday repeat presidential election.

At the same time, Mr Kenyatta says he will sign into law the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill.

The president made the remarks while addressing all Mount Kenya FM stations at State House Nairobi on Monday morning.

The event was simultaneously broadcast live on all the stations.

"The Constitution has vested all power in the people and it is the people to decide the direction the country will take by voting on Thursday," he said, adding that neither him nor Mr Odinga can decide for 45 million Kenyans.

"I can listen to whatever he wants after the elections."

While ruling out any talks with Mr Odinga, President Kenyatta accused the Nasa leader of selfishness.

"Before the 2007 elections, President Kibaki had steered the country to a seven per cent digit growth. When he disputed Kibaki's election and there was violence, our country plunged to zero growth," he said.

"After the talks that brought him into government, he gave Kibaki trouble throughout. Had Kibaki been allowed to continue with his agenda after the 2007 election, I am sure he would have driven the country to a 10 per cent growth."

Mr Kenyatta also ruled out meeting with IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati as Mr Chebukati had anticipated.

He explained that the government has given the commission the funds it required to hold the repeat poll.

He, however, added that he was not averse to "sharing a cup of tea with the IEBC chairman" should he decide to visit him at State House.

He said that there will be adequate security for people who will be willing to vote on Thursday.

"We respect the right of those who do not wish to participate in the election," he said.

"They should also respect the wishes of those who want to vote by not interfering with the voting exercise."

Questioned about the issue of legitimacy of his election following Mr Odinga's withdrawal, Mr Kenyatta said a "huge turnout" by his supporters will put those fears to rest.

"If our turnout is over 55 per cent, that will be sufficient even if the other 45 per cent does not turn up," said Mr Kenyatta.

Such a turnout, he said, would come in handy whether Mr Odinga decides to participate in the elections or not.

Addressing security fears of those who want to vote on Thursday, President Kenyatta said he had been informed that some residents of Kayole, in Embakasi East, had been threatened with violence.

"I do not want to name the area MP (Babu Owino) but let him try what he is planning and he will know there are men in this country," said the president.

"He can insult me all he wants; I have no problem with that. He should not try to visit violence on the people."

Mr Kenyatta later met with elected leaders from Mount Kenya.

The leaders called on people in their regions to turn up in large numbers to vote in Mr Kenyatta on Thursday.

"Do not be fooled by people who are saying that they will not vote on that day," said Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

"If we do not turn up in large numbers we will be accused of having stolen the August 8 elections."

The leaders also promised to provide transportation to people, who for one reason or another might be unable to make it to polling stations on Thursday.