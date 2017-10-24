The battle in the K50 million FISD Challenge Cup which was on break for two weeks is now back in action and set to roll with a mouth-watering fixture for the round of 16.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) through competitions committee has lined up a total of eight games scheduled for October 25-26 where eight teams are expected to book their place for quarter

finals.

One of the FISD Cup favourites outfit Nyasa Big Bullets will host former Super League side Karonga United at their home base Chilomoni Stadium where they are yet to register a defeat in both cup games as well as league assignment in this season.

Karonga United shocked Bullets in the 2016 super league season when they became the first team to beat the People's Team by a goal to nil at Mzuzu Stadium in the first round.

Another cracking match will be at Nankhankha Stadium where Blue Eagles will tussle against Mzuni F.C in an all super league teams affair.

The full fixture is as follows.

ON OCTOBER 25 2017

Nyasa Big Bullets Vs Karonga United @Chilomoni Stadium

Chikwawa United Vs Kamuzu Barracks @Kalulu Stadium

Mafco Vs Masters Security @Chitowe Stadium

Blue Eagles Vs Mzuni @Nankhaka Stadium

ON OCTOBER 26 2017

Umodzi Vs Swallows @Kalulu Stadium

Dedza Soccer Saints Vs Nsuwazi @Dedza Stadium

Azam Tigers Vs Holly Cross Ambassadors @Chilomoni Stadium

Moyale Barracks Vs Katowo @Mzuzu Stadium.

