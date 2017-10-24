24 October 2017

South Africa: Kings Take Pro14 Away From Nelson Mandela Stadium

The Southern Kings are planning to take elite international rugby to the community in a ground-breaking move next month.

The Kings' PRO14 match against top Irish team Ulster will be hosted at the Wolfson Stadium in Zwide, Port Elizabeth on Saturday, November 4, with a bumper crowd expected for the new initiative.

"Top-class rugby is moving into a new part of the calendar with November fixtures in South Africa and we thought it would be a good opportunity to move into a new part of the community," said Charl Crous , COO of the Southern Kings.

"We saw how well the SuperSport Rugby Challenge matches were supported when provincial rugby was taken to community venues this year and we know the Zwide population will turn out for rugby on their doorstep.

"A crowd of 10 000 can get 'lost' in a massive venue like the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, but it would lift the roof off the rafters in a packed Wolfson Stadium.

"The Wolfson Stadium has hosted numerous high-profile events before, including top flight soccer fixtures, SuperSport initiatives and Springbok training sessions.

"It has everything we need and there is secure perimeter parking. It will be an opportunity for many fans to experience top flight rugby as never before - in a full, vibrant stadium with a unique atmosphere and energy."

"We opened one of our practice sessions to the public in Despatch recently as part of this strategy, so both the coaches and team are extremely excited about the opportunities that hosting a match at the Wolfson Stadium holds for us," coach Deon Davids said.

This historic encounter against Ulster will kick off at 15:00 (SA time) on Saturday, November 4. Tickets are available from R20 from all TicketPro outlets.

