South Africa: Savea to Face All Blacks in Baabaas Jersey

The Barbarians will take on New Zealand with one of the All Blacks' greatest-ever try scorers in their ranks.

World Cup winner Julian Savea will line up for the famous invitation club for the tour which involves the Killik Cup match at Twickenham on November 4 and the match against Tonga in Limerick on November 10.

Savea was the 2015 World Cup's leading try scorer and has touched down 46 tries in 54 appearances, appearing at international level most recently in the final drawn Test of the British & Irish Lions series before his surprise omission from this year's Rugby Championship.

Only Doug Howlett (49 in 62) has scored more New Zealand tries. Savea is level in second place with greats Christian Cullen and Joe Rokocoko -- but none of his rivals has a better strike rate.

Savea will face the Haka for the first time at Twickenham as the Barbarians attempt to emulate their famous wins of 1973 and 2009 when one of rugby's most famous rivalries is renewed.

He is joined by another New Zealand World Cup winner in scrumhalf Andy Ellis and five of Super Rugby's brightest rising stars.

Playmakers Mitchell Drummond and Richie Mo'unga lifted this year's title with the Crusaders and also included are lock Dominic Bird and prop Atu Moli (Chiefs), and flanker Dillon Hunt (Highlanders).

They will work with the coaching team of Robbie Deans, Scott Robertson and Will Greenwood when the squad assembles in London on Monday, October 30.

