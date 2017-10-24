24 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Faf Ruled Out for Six Weeks With Injury

Proteas captain, Faf du Plessis , has been ruled out for up to six weeks due to a lower back injury.

Du Plessis sustained the injury during the third One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh in East London on Sunday, with subsequent investigations confirming the diagnosis.

"Faf consulted with our team of specialists in Cape Town on Monday," Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee confirmed on Tuesday.

"Further investigations and assessment have confirmed an acute lumbar disc injury. He will require a period of rest and rehabilitation for the next six weeks.

"We anticipate him to be ready for the Test match against Zimbabwe in December."

In Du Plessis' absence, JP Duminy will captain the side for two T20Is against Bangladesh on Thursday and on Sunday.

Source: Sport24

