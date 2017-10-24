South Africa: Declassified - Apartheid Profits - Le Cercle, the Phantom Profiteers

analysis

This is the 13th piece in the series, 'Declassified: Apartheid Profits'. While researching the recently published book Apartheid Guns and Money: A Tale of Profit, Open Secrets collected approximately 40,000 archival documents from 25 archives in seven countries. This treasure trove contains damning details of the individuals and corporations that propped up apartheid and profited in return. Many of these documents were kept secret until now. OPEN SECRETS believes that it is vital to allow the public to scrutinise the primary evidence. This week we examine British imperialist and insider Julian Amery, and the secretive network he led that supported apartheid South Africa.

International networks of conservative politicians, spies and businessmen often pursue their common interests in tandem. Yet, we rarely think of such networks as physically meeting. As revealed in the book Apartheid Guns and Money, the shadowy Le Cercle (The Circle), a secretive organisation of this nature, did meet. Very often this conservative grouping had support for apartheid South Africa at the top of their agenda. South Africa helped fund the organisation, and hosted several meetings. It was welcomed into this fold by people such as Le Cercle luminary and chairman Julian Amery.

Amery followed in the footsteps...