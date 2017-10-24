24 October 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: 52 South Africans Murdered, 109 Raped and 46 Hijacked Every Day

RESOURCE: Police Minister Fikile Mbalula Releases the 2016-2017 Annual Crime Statistics
press release

Today's release of the Annual Crime Statistics shockingly revealed that violent and organised crimes tragically continue to increase and there have been 52 murders, 109 rapes and 46 hijacking victims every day in South Africa.

This is in large part, a direct result of the chronic under-training, under-staffing, under-resourcing and under-equipping (the four U's) of the South African Police Services (SAPS), combined with crime intelligence-in-crisis and detectives-in-distress. This means that the SAPS is unable to tackle organised crime and the syndicates who drive it and lack a strong, skilled investigative capacity to ensure high detection and conviction rates.

What is beyond doubt is that the Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula, is ultimately responsible for the allocation of SAPS resources. It is up to him to take the nation into his confidence and to tell us what concrete plans he has to address this national crisis.

- DA Shadow Minister of Police Zakhele Mbhele

We must also question whether or not these statistics are a true reflection of the level of crime, as research does seem to point to under-reporting and under-recording of crimes.

We expect a detailed plan on how Minister, Fikile Mbalula will address the four U's, professionalise the police service and ensure fit and proper police leadership.

