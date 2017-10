A wet outfield prevented any play from taking place on day two of Sunfoil Series encounter between the Knights and the Warriors at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Tuesday.

Only 40 overs had been possible on day one, which was initially delayed for the same reason, before rain ended proceedings early.

The Warriors, who won the toss and elected to bat first, are 120 for two thanks to an unbeaten 76 (135 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes) from Colin Ackermann.

Source: Sport24