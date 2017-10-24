South Africa: Relative to Appear in Court for Charnelle McCrawl Murder

One of the men arrested for the murder of 10-year-old Charnelle McCrawl was related to her, the Manenberg Safety Forum has told News24.

A second suspect comes from the same area where she lived.

News24 cannot reveal the exact nature of the suspects' relationship with the 10-year-old and her family until they appear in court on Wednesday.

Roegchanda Pascoe, who chairs the Manenberg Safety Forum, said McCrawl's killing has brought "pain and anger" to the community.

"What I can tell you is that they (the community) are glad the two perpetrators have been caught. However, everybody still has a lot of questions on how it happened and where it happened. The community is really frustrated," she said.

Pascoe said McCrawl's family's focus was on burying her.

Police have confirmed that the men, aged 32 and 34, will appear in court on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said detectives worked round the clock to find the clues that led to their arrest.

He added that two other men, who had been taken in for questioning on Saturday, have been released "as they cannot be linked to the crime".

McCrawl disappeared on Thursday on her way to school.

She did not attend school, school staff confirmed to the family.

Her body was found next to a dam in Primrose Park the following day.

