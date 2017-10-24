24 October 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Confirms Vuwani Matrics Have Sat for Their First Exam

press release By Ian Ollis MP

The DA would like to wish all matriculants well for the final exams of their schooling career. These exams are a very important part of building a brighter future and we hope that all the hard work will pay off.

Today, the DA visited the Vhafamadi and Vhudzani High Schools in Vuwani. The violent protests in the area last year prevented students from writing their final exams. This year, we are pleased to confirm that final exams are going ahead with no interruptions.

However, many learners in the country are affected by strike action, preventing them from learning and writing key exams.

This is why the DA has proposed that the posts of principals, deputy principals and other critical staff be declared essential services, meaning that they will not be able to strike, while other educational posts do. These key educators will be able to supervise and care for learners' wellbeing whenever there is strike action allowing them to focus on their education.

The DA commends the resilience of the learners and staff across the country who have committed themselves to getting and providing the best education they can. Education is a vital step for eradicating poverty and accessing a brighter future and must be protected.

Ian Ollis MP

DA Shadow Minister of Basic Education

