South Africa: Mine Deaths Skyrocket

press release

The National Union of Mineworkers has noted with anger the ever-increasing fatalities in the mines after the death of mineworker who passed away yesterday at Kopanang Mine in the North West Province on what is reported to be a fall of ground. As we speak, there is a second mineworker still trapped there.

The NUM strongly believes that drastic action is needed to compel the mining industry to comply with safety standards and procedures.

We hope the useless Minister of Mineral Resources (DMR) Mosebenzi Zwane and his inspectors will hold the industry fully accountable for its failures and adopt a no-nonsense approach when it comes to mine deaths.

The NUM would like to convey its deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues, and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.