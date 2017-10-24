24 October 2017

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Mine Deaths Skyrocket

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The National Union of Mineworkers has noted with anger the ever-increasing fatalities in the mines after the death of mineworker who passed away yesterday at Kopanang Mine in the North West Province on what is reported to be a fall of ground. As we speak, there is a second mineworker still trapped there.

The NUM strongly believes that drastic action is needed to compel the mining industry to comply with safety standards and procedures.

We hope the useless Minister of Mineral Resources (DMR) Mosebenzi Zwane and his inspectors will hold the industry fully accountable for its failures and adopt a no-nonsense approach when it comes to mine deaths.

The NUM would like to convey its deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues, and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

South Africa

High Court to Hear President's Application to Review State Capture Report

The North Gauteng High Court is on Tuesday expected to hear President Jacob Zuma's application to review the remedial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.