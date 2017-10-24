South Africa: Dirco Mum On the Arrest of SA Human Rights Activists in Tanzania

press release

Last week, on the 18th of October, it was reported that 13 people were arrested in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for allegedly "promoting homosexuality".

The DA calls on the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) to immediately intervene and ensure that the two South African citizens are returned to our country safely.

The two South African citizens were a part of a group attending a meeting by the Initiative for Strategic Litigation in Africa and the Community Health Services and Advocacy, to prepare for a case challenging the Tanzanian government's decision to ban drop-in centres that served people particularly at risk of contracting HIV.

Human rights lawyer, Sibongile Ndashe, is among those arrested.

It has been reported that the group has not been charged with any crimes and is yet to make their first court appearance.

If these reports are true, it is a terrible injustice and a damning indictment on the Tanzanian government.

What's worse is that the South African government has yet again chosen to remain silent.

In the face of atrocities across the continent, South Africa, once an advocate and fighter for human rights, chooses to turn a blind eye. Increasingly, the South African Government under the ANC, has sided with alleged war criminals and dictators like Omar Al-bashir, Robert Mugabe, Edgar Lungu and a host of other leaders who have forgotten what it means to serve the people.

It is also concerning that the Tanzanian government has reverted to clamping down on the LGBTQI community instead of upholding and promoting the human rights, including those of this community.

The DA will not be quiet while human rights are violated, whether at home or abroad. The continent and its people deserve better from the South Africa.

Refiloe Nt'sekhe MPL

DA National Spokesperson