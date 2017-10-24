South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Signs SIU Proclamation On Alfred Nzo District Municipality in Eastern Cape

press release

President Zuma signs SIU proclamation on the Alfred Nzo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape

President Jacob Zuma has in terms of section 2 (2) of the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunals Act, 1996, signed a Proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate certain matters in respect to the affairs of the Alfred Nzo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape province.

The Proclamation authorises the SIU, amongst others, to investigate the following allegations:

(a) Serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the District Municipality.

(b) Improper and unlawful conduct by councillors, employees or officers of the District Municipality.

(c) Unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property;

(d) Unlawful, irregular and unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having a bearing upon State property;

(e) Intentional or negligent loss of public money

(f) Unlawful or improper conduct by any person, which has caused or may cause serious harm to the interests of the public or any category thereof.

(g) Procurement of goods by or on behalf of the District Municipality and payment thereof in a manner was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost effective.

Issued by: The Presidency