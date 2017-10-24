24 October 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: IG Coleman Urges Liberians to Stay Away From Violence

By Bridgett Milton

Police Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman is calling on all Liberians to stay away from all forms of violence in this election period. Speaking Sunday, 22 October in Brewerville outside Monrovia at a community policing meeting, Col. Coleman said the police are here to keep the peace, urging all Liberians to stay away from violence.

The police chief emphasizes that during the period of election here, there will be no unauthorized protest in the country, calling on all peaceful citizens to observe the law.

According to Col. Coleman, there is law that calls for peaceful assembly and the same law gives steps on how to use those rights, adding that the police will protect every step.

He notes that he has heard the cry of the people of that community to increase security presence there, and promises that security will be increased in Brewerville.

He says training has been going on for community watch teams in various communities through the intervention of the United Nation Mission in Liberia (UNMIL).

He describes the community policing meeting in Brewerville as an opportunity to meet with the people that they protect to get a direct feedback from them as to how the service the police deliver to them [makes impact].

"We are continuing our quest for creating a security sector based on accountability and trust and common interest for the rule of law and respect and for the person under the rule of law," Col. Coleman tells the community.

He assures the community that the police may be busy with the election, but they cannot forget about their responsibility to the people that give them the opportunity to work.

In 2017, Col. Coleman says the police should be all about service and not force, as using force should be the thing of the past.

He condemns the the attack against journalist Smith Toby's house, noting that such is an attack on the election security task force.

He says investigation is ongoing and they will do their best to bring all connected to the act of violence to book.

