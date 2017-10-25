A driver to Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was on Tuesday evening shot and injured by an Unknown gunman in Nairobi.

The driver, identified as Police Constable Titus Musyoka, was shot outside Marsabit Plaza along Ngong Road.

Dagoretti OCPD Rashid Mohammed said the incident happened at 4.30pm and the Justice Mwilu was not in the car.

He said the injured driver who was shot in the shoulder, is being treated at a city hospital.

He said police treating the incident as a robbery but investigation are ongoing.

By the time of going to press, scene of crime officers were at the scene of the shooting.