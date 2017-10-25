24 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu's Driver Shot

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation
Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.
By Nation Reporter

A driver to Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was on Tuesday evening shot and injured by an Unknown gunman in Nairobi.

The driver, identified as Police Constable Titus Musyoka, was shot outside Marsabit Plaza along Ngong Road.

Dagoretti OCPD Rashid Mohammed said the incident happened at 4.30pm and the Justice Mwilu was not in the car.

He said the injured driver who was shot in the shoulder, is being treated at a city hospital.

He said police treating the incident as a robbery but investigation are ongoing.

By the time of going to press, scene of crime officers were at the scene of the shooting.

Kenya

Eleventh Hour Court Battles May Derail Second Election

Eleventh-hour court battles may yet derail the fresh presidential election ordered by the Supreme Court nearly two… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.