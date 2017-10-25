24 October 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Minister to Limit Overseas Trips for Officials

By Zakariyya Adaramola

The minister of science and technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has said the ministry will streamline the participation in overseas conferences, workshops, exhibitions by the officials of the ministry and its agencies.

Dr Onu who inaugurated the Committee on Streamlining Participation in Overseas Conferences, Workshops, Exhibitions by the Ministry and its Agencies in his office in Abuja Tuesday, urged the Committee to be guided by the principles of fairness and equity in carrying out its assignment.

He called on the Committee to come up with criteria and relevant laws to access staff participation in workshops, expos, seminars and conferences.

The 8- Man Committee was inaugurated with the task to examine issues relating to the ministry's participation in foreign conferences, expos, workshops meetings etc and develop a framework to guide the ministry's participation in future.

Dr Onu highlighted the importance of efficiency in streamlining staff participation in workshops, conferences and exhibitions both within and outside the country.

The Minister reiterated the success attained by developed nations of the world who had to shift their focus from their resources to create an egalitarian society for their citizenry.

According to the Minister, "Assuming we embarked on this journey earlier, the level of unemployment and poverty will reduce to its barest minimum in Nigeria".

He assured Nigerians of President Muhammadu Buhari's commitment in making sure that Nigeria develops her economy through self-reliance in local contents.

He said, "We must look inwards to meet our needs and we must grow our economy to move our people from abject poverty and unemployment".

The Minister emphasised that our research efforts, developmental works, interactions, and developing networks on commercialization procedures must be done efficiently.

