25 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Tanzania: Let Our People Go - Plight of Activists and Lawyers Held in Tanzania Without Charge Sparks Protests

Photo: Twitter
A petition for the release of the group being held in Tanzania
analysis By IHSAAN HAFFEJEE

A group of about 100 people gathered outside the Tanzania High Commission in Pretoria to protest against the Tanzanian government's detention of 13 individuals, two of whom are South African citizens. The East African nation accused the arrested individuals of promoting homosexuality, seized their passports and has held them in jail without charge for a week. By IHSAAN HAFFEJEE.

On Tuesday 17 October, Tanzanian police raided a legal consultation convened by the Initiative for Strategic Litigation in Africa (ISLA) and Community Health Services and Advocacy (CHESA) and detained 13 individuals.

According to a joint statement from both ISLA and CHESA the meeting was held in order to obtain further instructions and evidence on an upcoming case which they planned to file before a court. "The case concerns a challenge to the Tanzanian government's decision to limit the provision of certain health services that it had previously provided," the statement read.

Among those detained is well-known human rights lawyer, Sibongile Ndashe, the executive director of ISLA. Those detained include nine Tanzanians, two South Africans and one Ugandan. Three of the 13 are lawyers while the 10 others are activists.

On Tuesday Ndashe's mother, Winnie, joined the activists in their demonstrations outside...

