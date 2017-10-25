Nigeria: NFF - We Will Not Impose Players On Rohr

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has insisted that it was not going to impose players on the Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, as the Franco-German gaffer starts searching for players to make impact at the World Cup in Russia next year.

Nigeria is the first country in Africa to book her passage to the Russia 2018 Mundial even with a game to spare.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday, General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Sanusi Mohammed insisted that allegations by some sections of the Nigeria media that the Glass House is trying to force some players on the coach are not true.

"The football house will not in any way interfere in Rohr's choice of players and goalkeepers for the national teams.

"We gave Rohr a free hand to pick whoever he feels capable of playing in the Super Eagles, so long as the player will respect and honour the nation when called upon," Sanusi told AOIFootball.com

The NFF scribe also added his view to the recent report on the possibility of former Enyimba shot-stopper Vincent Enyeama's return to the Eagles' fold, saying it's a decision that lies solely with the team's coaches.

"I won't say we are in support of his decision to bring back Enyeama, neither will I say we are against it; Rohr's decisions are final on this issue so he knows what is best for him and the team," concludes the NFF scribe.

Vincent Enyeama has been out of the national team since his last scuffle with former Eagles' handler, Sunday Oliseh who stripped the Lille goalkeeper of the captain armband.

However, following the unfortunate illness of current No 1 Carl Ikeme, speculations have filled football circles in the country that Enyeama was on his was back to Eagle to reclaim the Number One jersey to the World Cup in Russia.

Though both Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa have kept faith with the team, the later was in-charge of Eagles last three outings- the double header against Cameroon and the clash with Zambia in Uyo.

The FC IfeanyiUbah safe hands conceded just one goal in the one all draw in Yaounde and kept a clean slate in both matches in Uyo.

Akpeyi on the other hand remains a suspect following his poor showing against South Africa in the AFCON 2019 Eagles lost 2-0 in Uyo. Dele Alampasu remains untested yet since his invitation to the senior national team.

Enyeama however remains the most experienced shot stopper the Super Eagles might rely upon going into the World Cup next year.