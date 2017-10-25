Rwanda: UN Decorates Police Peacekeepers in South Sudan

At least 239 Rwandan police peacekeepers serving as Formed Police Unit (FPU) under the United Nations mission in South Sudan (UNIMSS) were, on Tuesday, decorated with service medals for their outstanding peacekeeping role in the world's youngest nation.

The officers were particularly recognised for their peacekeeping role in Malakal region of Upper Nile, where they are deployed.

The medal parade was presided over by the UNMISS Police Commissioner, Commissioner of Police Bruce Munyambo, who represented the Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG).

While delivering the SRSG message, the Police Commissioner commended the Rwanda National Police peacekeepers for their professionalism and discipline displayed during their ongoing tour of duty.

"This is in recognition of your great service in ensuring peace and stability for the people of South Sudan. You served with dignity, dedication and hard work and it is a pride to the United Nations," CP Munyambo said.

He particulary thanked the officers for promoting cleanliness around the internally displaced camps under their protection, and their innovations and expanding of camp structures.

"Your mandate is still on and that's why you must be mindful of the remaining period and maintain the tempo until you return home with dignity," he said.

The one year tour-of-duty of the decorated officers ends next month.

Chief Supt. Francis Muheto is the contingent commander.

The medal parade was also attended by the UNMISS coordinator, Hazel De Wet, and the Governor of Upper Nile State, along with several officials.

Rwanda first deployed its Formed Police Unit to South Sudan in 2015.

Currently, Rwanda National Police maintains slightly over 1000 police officers in different UN peacekeeping missions around the world.