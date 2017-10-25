Nigeria: Govt Set to Cater for Vulnerable Nigerians

A National Social Welfare Policy that will address economic hardship being faced by Nigerians especially, persons with disabilities, victims of wars, children, women and internally displaced and other less privileged is underway..

Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan who disclosed this at the opening of a two-day meeting to review the draft Social Welfare Policy on Tuesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital noted that this policy was in fulfillment of President Muhammadu Buhari's efforts to create conducive environment for sustenance of responsive Social Welfare services in Nigeria.

The meeting was organised by the Ministry in partnership with UNICEF. Jummai Al-Hassan who was represented by the Director of Social Welfare in the Ministry, Mrs. Temitope Bamgboye noted that the major objective of the policy was to review the Draft Social Welfare Policy with a view to enriching it.

At the meeting were Directors of Social Welfare Departments and child welfare departments among others from all Southern States in the country.

The Minister noted that a similar meeting for those in the Northern part of the country will soon be held in Kaduna.

Jummai Al-Hassan stressed that the National Policy which will provide succour to millions of Nigerians suffering as a result of poverty, unemployment, insurgency and disabilities among others will be out shortly after a National Dialogue in Abuja where the policy will be harmonized for effective service delivery.

She said, "I am please to inform you that in fulfillment of creating a conducive environment for sustenance of responsive Social Welfare services in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in partnership with UNICEF, Nigeria is in the process of developing a National Social Welfare Policy. A draft Social Welfare has been produced.

"In addition to integral issues such as family, life and destitution among others, the policy is also expected to address emerging issues such as internally displaced persons, violent extremists, child protection etc.

"It is against this background that Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development is organising a two-day meeting with the following objectives.

"To review the Draft Social Welfare Policy with a view to enriching it, provide a platform for the inclusion of pertinent emerging issues affecting Social Welfare administration in the country into the policy.

"To ensure a comprehensive and qualitative development of the National Social Welfare Policy".

Speaking further, the Minister said "As you are aware, policies are vital instruments to facilitate planning and coordination of particular sectors. Hitherto, issues of Social Welfare had been guided by the Social Development Policy initiated in 1989.

"Typically, the tenure of a policy is five years to enable issues contained in the policy to be relevant."