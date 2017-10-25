Photo: Isaac Otwii/Daily Monitor

Otuke woman MP Sylvia Akello trying to help Mzee Lamex Ogwal (husband to MP Cecilia Ogwal) on the podium after police started firing teargas to disperse a joint consultative meeting on the age limit amendment in Lira District on October 24, 2017.

Two MPs have been admitted to Lira medical center after after they collapsed when police fired teargas and live bullets to disperse a consultative meeting on the age limit Bill in Lira District.

Dokolo Woman MP Cecelia Ogwal Atim and Otuke woman MP Sylvia Akello were on Tuesday hospitalised after inhaling teargas fired by police.

The two had joined a consultative meeting called by Lira woman member of Parliament, Ms Joy Atim Ongom at Adyel division play ground to consult her constituents on the proposed amendment of the constitution to remove article 102 (b) which caps presidential age limit at not less than 35 or above 75.

Ms Ogwal and Akello had planned to hold a joint consultative meeting with other MPs from the neighboring constituencies.

Other MPs who had joined the meeting are Charles Angiro of Erute north, Felix Okot Ogong and Jonathan Odur of Erute south constituency.

Police started firing teargas as soon as the other MPs joined Ms Ongom on the podium.

All the MPs were wearing red ribbons which have of recent been identied by politicians opposed to the removal of the presidential age limit.

However, the crowd turned rowdy and started pelting stone at Lira police barracks.

By the time of filing this story, police officers were still in running battles with the MP's supporters.