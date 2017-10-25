24 October 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Age Limit - MPs Cecelia Ogwal, Akello Hospitalized After Police Fired Teargas, Live Bullets

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Isaac Otwii/Daily Monitor
Otuke woman MP Sylvia Akello trying to help Mzee Lamex Ogwal (husband to MP Cecilia Ogwal) on the podium after police started firing teargas to disperse a joint consultative meeting on the age limit amendment in Lira District on October 24, 2017.
By Isaac Otwii

Two MPs have been admitted to Lira medical center after after they collapsed when police fired teargas and live bullets to disperse a consultative meeting on the age limit Bill in Lira District.

Dokolo Woman MP Cecelia Ogwal Atim and Otuke woman MP Sylvia Akello were on Tuesday hospitalised after inhaling teargas fired by police.

The two had joined a consultative meeting called by Lira woman member of Parliament, Ms Joy Atim Ongom at Adyel division play ground to consult her constituents on the proposed amendment of the constitution to remove article 102 (b) which caps presidential age limit at not less than 35 or above 75.

Ms Ogwal and Akello had planned to hold a joint consultative meeting with other MPs from the neighboring constituencies.

Other MPs who had joined the meeting are Charles Angiro of Erute north, Felix Okot Ogong and Jonathan Odur of Erute south constituency.

Police started firing teargas as soon as the other MPs joined Ms Ongom on the podium.

All the MPs were wearing red ribbons which have of recent been identied by politicians opposed to the removal of the presidential age limit.

However, the crowd turned rowdy and started pelting stone at Lira police barracks.

By the time of filing this story, police officers were still in running battles with the MP's supporters.

More on This

Police Send Besigye Back to Rukungiri

Police have transferred Opposition activist Kizza Besigye from Nagalama Police Station in Mukono district back to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.