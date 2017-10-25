Sokoto — The senator representing Sokoto North senatorial district, Aliyu Wamakko, on Tuesdayyesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari is really struggling to meet the expectations of the people, adding that no single individual can change Nigeria.

Tuesday, Wamakko noted that Nigeria is very complex and that no single individual could turn the country around without Nigerians coming together to achieve a common goal.

He maintained Buhari has done fairly well in view of the circumstances he met on assumption of office in 2015, adding that he could do better.

"My reflection about All Progressives Congress (APC) government and Buhari in two years, I will say depending on the circumstances we found ourselves and the challenges he had along the way as a human being, I think he has done fairly well but could do more.

"Human beings have different expectations of government. Some will focus on health sector, water supply, agriculture, economy while some will look at security. In the area of security, he has done fairly well except the kidnap menace that has been bedeviling the country.

"I must admit that we could do better. I am not going to talk about Buhari alone as an individual because I am part of the APC-led government.

"We always make mistake of blaming an individual for all our problems. Look at the complex nature of the country, you think one person can change everything in Nigeria? No that is not possible.

"You have to understand that people are dynamic and unique and meeting their expectations is difficult. We have to work together and face our common enemy. It is then we can achieve our goal," he said.

Wamakko posited that the country was on course in the area of agriculture, adding that food security would be attained in the next few years.

"We are moving in the area of food security by the policies put in place by this administration and we have good harvest in the past two years. With such interventions in the agricultural sector, In the next few years, Nigeria will be an exporter of food."

The former governor emphasised that he accorded priority to manpower development as a means towards tackling poverty, ignorance and idleness.

Wamakko disclosed that no fewer than 100 indigenes were being sponsored for various degree and post graduate programmes in various tertiary institutions in Turkey, Pakistan, Sudan, Uganda, Benin Republic, among others.

He said this was in addition to securing appointments for over 100 indigenes in federal establishments.

Wamakko insisted that his relationship with Governor Aminu Tambuwal was cordial and had no reason to quarrel with him.

"I and Tambuwal have come a long way and we respect each other. I knew him when he was a student at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto while I was a council chairman in Sokoto North municipal council.

"There is only one governor in Sokoto and I don't see any reason why we should have problem. It is always our hope to respect the traditions of the caliphate which has long history of leadership and good governance," he added.

He commended Tambuwal for having the courage to admit that 31 per cent of teachers in the state were not qualified, adding, "It is only when you know a problem that you will find a way to solve it."