Photo: Daily Monitor

Former FDC presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye is detained at Nagalama Police Station in Mukono District following his arrest on Thursday.

Nakifuma Grade One magistrate Sylvia Nvanungi will tomorrow (Wednesday ) deliver her ruling on an application by former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye and three others seeking unconditional release from Nagalama police station.

Dr Besigye, a four time presidential challenger; Fdc secretary for Mobilization, Ingrid Turinawe, FDC presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat and Rukungiri district councillor, Innocent Tashobya have been detained at Nagalama since their arrest from Rukungiri on Thursday last week.

The four instructed AF Mpanga and Co Advocates filing a petition seeking their immediate release from what they call illegal detention.

Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago filed the petition at about 12pm today (Tuesday). The magistrate then issued summonses to Nagalama DPC Jesca Naawe and OC/CID Mr Labu Chepcule to appear at 1pm and explain why they continue to detain the suspects without charge.

However, the two police officers refused to sign the summonses asking them to appear at 1pm today. The magistrate went on to hear the application in absence of the police officers.

She adjourned the case to Wednesday when she will deliver her ruling.

Opposition slam Besigye's 'detention without trial'

Meanwhile, Uganda's opposition on Tuesday expressed outrage at the detention of Dr Besigye, held in custody since a protest last week in which police shot dead one of his supporters.

"We are concerned about the detention without trial of Dr. Besigye and his colleagues," Harold Kaija, deputy secretary general of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), told AFP.

He complained that police had yet to announce "specific charges" against the party leader and two other officials detained with him.

Kaija on Monday visited Nagalama police station outside capital Kampala where the three have been held since their arrest on Thursday.

Senior FDC official Mugisha Muntu, a former army chief, said police are "bent on incarcerating them forever."

"This is a test of democracy," Muntu added.

Dr Besigye was arrested following the killing of an opposition supporter during a protest in the western city of Rukungiri, Besigye's hometown.

The protesters were marching against a ruling party plan to amend the constitution to remove presidential age limits, a move that would allow President Yoweri Museveni to stand for a sixth consecutive term in 2021.

Police on Wednesday had banned protests against the age limit bill.

Police spokesman Asan Kasingye said Besigye has "a case to answer" but did not specify charges.

"We are collecting evidence and he will be appearing in court in relation to the killing and holding of an illegal assembly," Mr Kasingye said but was unable to give a date.