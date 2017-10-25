Nigeria: PDP Chair - Party Is Bigger Than Any of Us - Aspirants

Abuja — Eight chairmanship aspirants under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday promised to run rancour free campaign, adding that the party is bigger than any of them.

The aspirants stated this at a meeting they had with the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) at the party's national headquarters.

Upon their emergence from the meeting, the chairmanship aspirants, who were smiling and holding hands, told journalists that they had a useful meeting.

Speaking on behalf of the aspirants, former chairman of the Board of Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), Chief Olabode George, said they have all agreed to remain civil in the course of the contest.

"We had a very useful meeting with the NCC. We agreed that we will remain civil, educate our followers because it is a family contest. It is not a matter of life and death.

"We have agreed and you can see us now holding our hands. There is no quarrel, let the best man win. That is the spirit of the party, that is the spirit we are sending to the public because we want to win the minds and hearts of the public that we are better managers.

"If we can manage our party and our states, we will be able to manage this country on your behalf."

When asked whether they would agree on consensus candidate, he stated: "Whatever it is whether consensus or whatever you call it, We are moving together as a team. The party is bigger than any individual. No body will be aggrieved."

"On the message to their followers, George said: "If they can see us holding our hands it will send a message. It is a family affairs, it is not a matter of life and death. It is not an enemies versus enemies. We are friends," George said.

The chairmanship aspirants present at the meeting were Raymond Dokpesi, former Governorship candidate of Lagos state, Jimi Agbaje, former Chairman Nigeria Ports Authority, Chief Bode George.

Former Governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Oyo state, Rasheed Ladoja, Prof Tunde Adeniran, former Minister of Youth and Sports, Prof Taoheed Adedoja, and former Acting Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

Dispelling insinuations that the leadership of the PDP has micro-zoned positions, Makarfi reiterated that only the convention and National Executive Committee (NEC) zoned positions.

He added that the presidency and the national chairmanship of the party were zoned to north and south respectively.

He said "Some people think that I as chairman of the caretaker committee should assume the power that we don't have.

"We have no power beyond the convention and i want to remind all of us, the only thing convention did was to zone two positions and as chairman of caretaker committee, you cannot go beyond that.

"But to assume that the chairman of the caretaker committee to come an exercise power that he doesn't have, and start dishing out orders, that will be undemocratic and will have no basis or foundation in our constitution."