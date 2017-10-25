Nigeria: League Cup - Iheanacho Scores As Leicester City Cruise Into Quarter-Final

Kelechi Iheanacho was on target on Tuesday night as Leicester City came from a goal down to defeat Leeds City 3-1 in their Round of 16 League Cup clash at the King Power Stadium.

Leeds had shot into the lead in the 26th minute through Pablo Hernandez, but Iheanacho fired in the equalizer for the Foxes four minutes later as the first half ended all square at 1-1.

Leicester City ensured their place in the quarter-finals as the Algerian duo of Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez scored in the 70th and 88th minute to take the game beyond their opponent.

In other games also decided on Tuesday night, two goals from Jesse Lingard ensured that Manchester United return to winning ways as they defeated Swansea City 2-0.

There were also wins for AFC Bournemouth and Bristol City who defeated Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace respectively.

Arsenal faced a difficult challenge, only defeating Norwich City 2-1 in extra time while Manchester City defeated Wolverhampton 4-1 on penalties after extra time.

Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester during a carabao cup match against Leeds United