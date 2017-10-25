Photo: Daily Monitor

Arua Municipality Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Abiriga (in yellow) pictured urinating near the entrance of the Ministry of Finance.

Court in Kampala has fined Arua Municipality Member of Parliament, Mr Ibraham Abiriga Shs40,000 for being a public nuisance.

Mr Abiriga on Tuesday appeared before the Kampala City Hall Court and was charged for urinating on the Ministry of finance wall fence.

He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a fine failure of which would mean he spends two weeks in jail.

He was released after paying the fine.

Prosecution told court that on September 25, 2017 on Kyaggwe Road in Kampala city, Mr Abiriga urinated on the wall fence of the Ministry of Finance.

According to the prosecution, Mr Abiriga's act is against Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) maintenance law and order ordinance, 2016.

KCCA Maintenance Law and Order Ordinance 2016 states that if any person is found guilty of easing in the city, commits a public nuisance offence and is fined Sh40, 000 or imprisoned for two months or serve both sentences.

MP Abiriga who has lately been in the news for being an ardent supporter of the proposal to lift presidential age limit from the Constitution and for dressing in bright yellow- the NRM party colour- recently admitted in a televised interview to have stopped and eased himself because he was badly off.

"I was badly off. Should I have kept urine on myself? What is the problem with that?" Mr Abiriga said.

His confession came after several pictures of him urinating on the roadside went viral on social media platforms.