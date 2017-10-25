Uganda: University Student Dies After Setting His House On Fire

Photo: Daily Monitor

Police carry Ivan Ngobi's body out of the house.

Entebbe — Residents of Lyamutunde village, Mpala Zone in Katabi Town Council, near Entebbe are in shock after their neighbour, a 23-year-old Nkumba University finalist identified as Ivan Ngobi, who allegedly set his house on fire on Saturday, died two days later.

Ngobi, alias Vegas, a famous socialite and Blue Party event organizer allegedly burnt himself but his friend did not report the incident to anyone.

Mr Humphrey Kagimu, a friend of the deceased who had been taking care of him in the house, said he went to the Ngobi's residence on Saturday to plan for the Blue Party Season 2 that was scheduled to take place at Space Lounge on October 26.

Mr Kagimu said that on Saturday while planning the upcoming Blue Party Season 2 event, Ngobi assured him that they were about to become billionaires before entering his bedroom.

Moments later, according to Mr Kagimu, he saw smoke rising from the bedroom but was able to put it out.

He said, the severely burnt Ngobi, however, instructed him not to take him to hospital, report the matter to police or neighbours.

Mr Kagimu also complied and started caring after Ngobi by buying him painkillers and some processed juice.

Police discovered a partially burnt wooden bed and a mattress, several empty juice packets and some home prepared food in the room.

The deceased's father Mr Fred Ngobi, a resident of Bunamwaya in Makindye Sabagabo, Wakiso District, said all along he thought his son was staying in Gayaza but was surprised to learn that he had met his death at a girlfriend's home.

The deceased who once run the defunct Las Vegas Bar near Nkumba University was living with his lover, a one Christine Nabukenya, popularly known as Musawo.

Ms Nabukenya travelled to London a month ago and left Ngobi in charge of the house.

Ivan's body has been taken to Mulago Hospital for a post-mortem while Mr Kagimu was taken to Entebbe Police as investigations start.