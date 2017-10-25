Uganda: Stars Shine Bright As URA Fall to Ssenkatuka Strike

Kampala — In the lead up to his team's game against URA, Bright Stars coach Fred Kajoba defended his pragmatic approach that has seen his team labelled as boring.

But with Nelson Ssenkatuka on a hot scoring streak, how his team is viewed by opponents will be the least of his worries after the approach delivered yet another victory.

The striker scored a league leading fourth goal of the campaign as Bright Stars defeated former champions URA in Mwererwe.

The goal which came two minutes before the half time break means Ssenkatuka who scored 11 league goals before moving from Proline has now scored four of his current team's five goals thus far.

The win moved Bright Stars level on 10 points with fourth placed KCCA albeit having played seven games, one more than the champions.

URA meanwhile dropped to 10th following their third defeat of the season that will further put coach Ibrahim Kirya under more scrutiny.

They are now below newly promoted Maroons who earned their second away win when Solomon Walusimbi struck against Masavu.

In Kavumba, substitute Antony Bongoole fluffed the game's best chance as Soana coach David Mutono slammed his players' attitude in a goalless draw with Vialli Bainomugisha's Mbarara.

Today Police will regain table leadership if they claim maximum points against visiting Kirinya-Jinja.