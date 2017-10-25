Any major political event in Kenya -- the regional powerhouse, usually affects other East African Community (EAC) member countries almost directly.

This is the consensus among private sector players as well as analysts across both political and economic divides in the region, who argue that Kenya, the biggest economy in EAC, has a massive say in how the economies of the regional member states pun out.

For that, whatever transpires in Kenya is of utmost interest to the regional member states whose economies are dependent upon the stability of the largest regional market leader.

This, according to the private sector apex body in the country, the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU), explains why all eyes are focused on Kenya and how she is going about her repeat presidential election.

The biggest concern currently is how Kenya will emerge from the repeat polls, just two days away (October 26th). More importantly, will all the political contenders, some of whom have withdrawn from the electoral process, reach common ground?

Mr Aly Khan Satchu, a Nairobi - based equity markets analyst with focus on East Africa, thinks President Museveni took remedial action ahead of time by re-routing for Uganda's imports via Dar-es-Salaam.

Once bitten, twice shy

In the height of Kenya's 2007/8 post-election violence, Uganda's economy was badly hit after it was starved of supplies with parts of the Northern Corridor cut off and the railway line vandalised by rioters.

Businesses incurred massive losses after their cargo was either delayed or stolen along the Northern Corridor.

Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan were also left hurting as result of the electoral mess in Kenya.

The 2007/8 post-election violence particularly saw Ugandan-owned properties (and merchandises) worth $40 million (Shs146 billion) destroyed during the electoral violence.

Despite several high-level engagements over the last 10 years, traders are still waiting for compensation for the losses they incurred.

Commenting on this, PSFU's executive director, Mr Gideon Badagawa, said: "Unlike Uchumi's case, Kenyan authorities have tended to be adamant."

He continued: "We continue to push government of Uganda to push Kenyan authorities to make good on this. They promised to pay but have not effected the payments. These issues have now been advanced to the EAC."

Uganda does not want a repeat of what led to this, considering that most of her raw materials and other key imports such as fuel (petrol, diesel, jet fuel and Kerosene) and other important merchandises, without which the economy will be crippled, come through the Mombasa port of Kenya. To demonstrate how bad things were, some service stations were rationing fuel whose price in the black market had reached Shs10,000.

Uncertainties

During the August 08 elections, the country's manufacturers whose raw materials come mainly through Kenya could only hope for the best in the polls. The traders under their umbrella association - Kampala City Trader Association (Kacita) urged their members to consider shipping their cargo through Dar-es-Salaam port, Tanzania. But it was not long before fears of unrest heightened after the National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential candidate Raila Odinga disputed the results of the election in court where it was overturned in his favour.

Since then, there have been ongoing anti-Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) protests spearheaded by the opposition Nasa who are calling for reforms they say will ensure free and fair election.

Thereafter, the presidential candidate Raila Odinga withdrew from the repeat presidential election scheduled for October 26, citing among other things, lack of confidence in the IEBC, demanding that it is disbanded and re-instituted afresh.

At the same time, he announced that Nasa will be holding nationwide demonstrations, which have degenerated into an ugly run-in with Police, sending shock and panic across the region akin to the one experienced in 2007/8.

"We are all uncertain of what lies ahead. However, we are watching how the events are turning out. Should the situation degenerate further, we shall resort to using Dar-es-Salaam port, something we are already encouraging our members to do," the executive director of Uganda Manufacturers Association, Mr Mubarak Nkuutu Kirunda, said in an interview last week.

Beside the Kenya situation compelling the exporters and importers to abandon the shorter and cheaper northern corridor, Mr Badagawa in an interview recently said any political contestation like the one happening in Kenya has an impact not just on the Kenya's economy but Uganda's as well.

He said the first to be hit is tourism and the service industry followed by manufacturing and trade.

Mr Badagawa proposes that that election should be conducted peacefully and all other political disagreement should be adjudicated prudently.

Commenting about the general uncertainties in the region, Mr Satchu says: "We have certainly entered a "new normal" in the region. Leadership has taken a more authoritarian tilt."

Not to take chances, the Kacita chairman Everest Kayondo, said last week they have advised their members to use the Dar-es Salaam Port until they are sure of stability in the neighbouring country.

"We are already advising our members to resort to the Central corridor route (Dar-es Salaam-Mutukula) to bring in their goods. Luckily the road is now good," Mr Kayondo said.

He continued: "We have been assured by the Tanzania Authorities that they have put up measures to ferry cargo to Mwanza Port then the goods will be transported to Port Bell."

The same position has been re-echoed by the government.

The Permanent Secretary, ministry of Trade, Amb Julius Onen, last week said although no major complaint resulting from the situation in Kenya has been reported, exporters and importers should use an alternative route--Dar Salaam, to ship their products.

However, activity at the Mombasa port, which serves landlocked Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, has been steady.

Kenya Ports Authority spokesman Bernard Osero says business is normal.

"The off take is normal. We have trucks coming to pick up cargo and customers clearing their goods. The systems are on, ships are coming and workers are working. The demonstrations have not disrupted our business," he was quoted as saying in the Daily Nation, a sister publication of Daily Monitor.

Level of key national stocks

Chief legal and corporate affairs officer, Uganda National Oil Company, Peter Muliisa, said there is fuel-stock that can take for two weeks.

"The Jinja fuel reservoir is stocked with 60 million litres and other private oil company players have a stock that should last up to 10 days a required by agreement. There is also another supply that will come through Mwanza if the current stock runs out," Mr Muliisa shared.

According to the ministry of Energy, Uganda's fuel imports as of mid-September were 85m litres, with demand growing at 7 per cent per annum.

Briefing Parliament last month, energy minister Irene Muloni said the 85m litres comprised of 34.6m litres of petrol, 42.5m litres of diesel and 2.6m litres of kerosene. Jet fuel imports stood at 5m litres.

Majority of the petroleum products -92 per cent - were imported through Mombasa port in Kenya, while only 8 per cent was shipped through Dar-es-Salaam port.

The average daily consumption of all fuel products is 5.4m litres, according to the ministry statistics and at least 43 firms have active licences to import petroleum products into the country.

As for stock, the country has a combined total cover of 14 days' supply. Of these, 12 days are provided by the private oil marketing companies and two days by government storage facilities at Jinja.

EXPERTS' VIEW

For Economist Fred Muhumuza, experience has shown that elections in Kenya, which like elsewhere in the region, tend to be volatile, posing implications on Uganda's economy.

Thus, Political and economic stability in Kenya is critical for Uganda's economy because it's a major trading partner almost ranking second in terms of source of imports by value after India, China and Japan.

He said: "Imports from Kenya are critical because they cover most of the basic consumer goods and services. Prolonged uncertainty will impact manufacturing in Kenya and result in shortfalls or higher prices for basic goods in Uganda."

Kenya being the major transit route for Uganda both by road and air, it should be noted that disruption at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) can equally be disruptive to Uganda's air transport.

The economist also argues that should the uncertainties in Kenya degenerate, it will not be long before the country begins experiencing shortages in fuel, basic home supplies and industrial inputs. If this happens, the economy will experience slowed growth.

"If they can afford, traders need to increase their stocks now and those whose orders take long to be shipped should wait to initiate transactions or divert their shipment of cargo through Dar-es-Salaam," he advised.