Uganda: MP Can Move Private Member's Bill, but This Right Isn't Exercised Anyhow

Photo: Isaac Otwii/Daily Monitor

Dokolo Woman MP Cecelia Ogwal Atim arriving for the meeting.

opinion

With the political mayhem surrounding the presidential age-limit debate, many of us had surrendered our country's fate into the hands of majority in Parliament.

However, an invitation to attend a workshop organised by the Elders Forum of Uganda recently at which a framework for a national dialogue was unveiled, changed my mind.

The workshop was a preview of the planned national dialogue starting from February next year whose expected output includes a political settlement among power holders at the national level with a commitment to play by agreed set rules.

Many of us left the workshop inevitably comparing the wisdom of people like retired Chief Justice Amos Wako Wambuzi, retired prime minister Apolo Nsibambi and others who spoke with the passionate loyalty to their party of the proponents of the constitutional amendment to remove presidential age-limits. Affairs of the Constitution do not fall within the exclusive ambit of party interests since the Constitution represents the social contract that binds everybody.

The Constitution itself brings out this distinction between what is political and what is constitutional in Articles 79 and 259.

Article 79 specifies the functions of Parliament to be:

To make laws on any matter for peace, order, development and good governance of Uganda.

To have exclusive power to make laws except where Parliament itself confers authority to any other person or body to do so.

And to protect the Constitution.

In furtherance of these functions, Parliament is given power under Article 94, to make rules to regulate its procedure, including the procedure of committees and Article 94(4)(b) specifically gives a Member of Parliament the right to move a private member's Bill.

However, this right is not exercised anyhow most likely because the framers of the Constitution must have anticipated the anarchy which might arise if the Constitution allowed its amendment to be made indiscriminately.

To guard against this eventuality, the article provides that:

- The member moving the private member's Bill shall be afforded reasonable assistance by the department of government whose area of operation is affected by the Bill.

- The office of the Attorney General shall afford the member moving the Bill professional assistance in drafting of the Bill.

In contrast to the above provisions, Article 259 provides that 'Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, Parliament may amend any provision of this Constitution in accordance with the procedure laid down in this chapter.'

No mention is made about the right of a private member to move a Bill to amend the Constitution, the need for consultation, the duration of such consultation and such things.

It is not open to members of Parliament to fill in the gap by deciding on their own to consult people at funeral gatherings or at hastily arranged market bazaars.

With all this in mind, the Bill to amend the Constitution, could only be moved after special rules were put in place under a law to implement the provisions allowing Parliament to amend the Constitution.

Even if the ordinary rules of Parliament were to apply, the Bill as presented, offends those rules because its mover did not consult the Ministry of Constitutional Affairs whose area of operation is affected by the Bill.

Besides, the Attorney General did not afford the member moving the Bill professional assistance in drafting it.

These are constitutional requirements and failure to comply with them renders the Bill unconstitutional pure and simple.

The Constitution allows the kind of amendment sought to be made, but the ignorance of its movers of the constitutional nuances has, unfortunately, landed the country into the current political abyss.

Mr Mulira is a lawyer.